SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Bellevue Avenue, 4:12 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:24 a.m.
• Public assist, 50 block Swan Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 300 block Brundage Lane, 5:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:43 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block East Seventh Street, 8:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Goose Road, mile marker 5, 12:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Found property, Five Mile Road, mile marker 1, Parkman, 7:46 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Highland Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 9:12 a.m.
• Identity theft, Red Poll Lane, Story, 9:32 a.m.
• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Samantha L. Caldwell, 29, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• George Nixon, 53, Pueblo, Colorado, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brendan W. Youpee, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2