SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 12:32 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Long Drive, 2:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:11 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 3:52 a.m.
• Accident, Adair Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 8:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, West Brundage Street, 10:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:33 a.m.
• Threat, West Loucks Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Damaged property, Sheridan area, 11:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Mountain View Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Kingfisher Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Sheridan area, 2:51 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Strahan Parkway, 3:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 4:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sixth Avenue East, 9:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Lewis Street, 9:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• 911 hang up, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 20, 12:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, Crook Street and East First Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14A, Dayton, 11:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Barbara J. Hayes, 33, Sheridan, possession a controlled substance; plant form, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal (2), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darrell J. Rivers, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (4), circuit court, district court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Miguel C. Sosa, 41, Sheridan, DWUI (2), contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3