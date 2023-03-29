SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1000 block Victoria Street, 6:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Scott Street, 3:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 9:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 9:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Ninth Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Alger Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Fraud, North Dome Drive, 1:51 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:15 p.m.
• Simple assault, Avoca Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 3:44 p.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, North Main Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Custer Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Fifth Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, East Woodland Park, 5:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Sixth Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:04 p.m.
• Snow removal, Industrial Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 10th Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West Sixth Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 10:07 p.m.
•
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 6:52 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:41 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Teepee Trail, Story, 2:40 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sixth Avenue East and Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Fifth Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Domestic, Meade Creek Road, 6:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Melinda C. Berkshire, 42, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Craig J. Beyer, 59, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dana L. Fort, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rusty L. Hutson, 61, Sheridan, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trent Satterthwait, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 1