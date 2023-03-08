SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 200 block East Fifth Street, 8:18 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:43 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Third Avenue East, 1:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Terra Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Escort, Fort Road, 9:06 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Long Drive, 9:48 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 10:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Street, 3:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 4:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Burkitt Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Fourth Avenue East, 5:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Kroe Lane, 5:32 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 5:55 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West 13th Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Civil dispute, Higby Road, 10:15 a.m.
• Child neglect, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:58 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Aaron Gibbons, 38, Black Creek, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brad M. Rosenlund, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4