SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Grass fire; unreported controlled burn, Wildcat Road and Wakely Road, 4:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 1:06 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 1:20 a.m.
• DUI citizen assist, Fifth Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Scott Circle, 7:37 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Bobwhite Court, 9:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Lewis Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Park Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Drug; other, East Third Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:45 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 6 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Jefferson Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Hit and run, Delphi Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:55 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 1:09 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Aviation Drive, 2:37 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 8:10 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Goose Road, 11:13 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Sheridan area, 1:54 p.m.
• Runaway, West 17th Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Transport, Gillette area, 3:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 17th Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 17th Street, 10:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Stefan M. Gunter, 59, Sheridan, altered/obstructed license plate, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hannah M. Harrah, 29, Sheridan, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, failure to maintain liability insurance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trae T. Huerta, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2