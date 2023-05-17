SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 500 block East Second Street, 5:38 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Open door, Holloway Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal found, East Timberline Drive, 11:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 2:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, Birch Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, Park Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Long Drive, 6:02 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Pioneer Road, 6:07 p.m.
• Loud music, East Heald Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 6:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Blue Sky Court, 9:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 10:19 p.m.
• Open door, Broadway Street, 10:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Trespass; cold, Valley Road, 8:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sherri View Court, 1:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Bell Drive, 3:18 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Higby Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 7:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Alexander K. Duren, 52, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paula P. Liberty, 63, Sheridan, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4