SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 3200 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Emerson Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Gas line break, North Jefferson Street and West Brundage Lane, 10:34 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 3:50 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block Pheasant Draw Road, 4:41 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:56 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2 a.m.
• Damaged property, Hillcrest Drive, 7:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Warrant service, 14th Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Animal incident, Grinnell Plaza, 11:31 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Traffic control, Sheridan area, 12:31 p.m.
• Animal incident, Lewis Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sugar View Drive, 1:54 p.m.
• Animal incident, Crescent Drive, 2:19 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Creekside Lane, 4:14 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• Animal found, West Alger Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Adult abuse/neglect, Edwards Drive, 8:55 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Domestic, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:33 a.m.
• Damaged property, Main Street, Dayton, 7:43 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:15 a.m.
• Property destruction, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:46 a.m.
• Dispute, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:21 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Beckton Road and PK Lane, 1:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Canyon Ranch Road, Story, 5:20 p.m.
• Deliver message, Club House Drive, 6:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gulch Road, 6:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Catherine L. Alden, 38, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryan L. Bangerter, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tonia R. Barr, 48, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4