SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist; canceled, 2100 block North Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 2600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle/hay fire, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 4:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 6:56 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:18 a.m.
• Dog bite, Red Grade Road, 9:27 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Papago Drive, 9:50 a.m.
• Battery; cold, Bellevue Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, North Main Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Court, 12:02 p.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 12:15 p.m.
• Fraud, Airport Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 1:47 p.m.
• Animal found, Third Avenue East, 2:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Swan Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Ridge Road, 3:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Woodland Park, 3:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Papago Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Sheridan area, 5:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burrows Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Old Course Way, 7:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Phone harassment, East Works Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 9:10 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident, Indian Paintbrush Road and Swaim Road, 7:55 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 8:56 a.m.
• Dog bite, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog bite, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:23 a.m.
• Warrant service, College Meadows Drive, 1:54 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 6:53 p.m.
• Damaged property, Lane Lane, 6:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 8 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Railway Street, Clearmont, 9:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jeremy M. McCarty, 44, Topeka, Kansas, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shayla M. Morisette, 30, felony theft, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert A. Rael, 66, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Randy N. Rodriguez, 41, Sheridan, DWUS, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), circuit court, out of county court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua Scott-Spiller, 34, Hot Springs, Arkansas, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3