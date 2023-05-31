SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 5:44 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 80 block East Ridge Road, 5:18 p.m.
• EMS assist, 100 block South Connor Street, 9:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Skyview West, 8:03 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Accident, West Brundage Street, 8:53 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 9:37 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Blue Sky Court, 9:40 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Main Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Mental subject, West Burkitt Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sparrow Hawk Road, 2:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Vicious dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Loucks Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, East College Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sheri Lane, 4:17 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Eighth Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Animal found, West Sixth Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Road, 7:42 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, 14th Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Littering, North Main Street, 7:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Plain Drive, 5:59 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Highway 14 West, mile marker 8, Dayton, 11:44 a.m.
• Death notification, Horseshoe Lane, 12:28 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Creekside Lane, 2:05 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Lane Lane, 2:16 p.m.
• Harassment, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 4:45 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Genie L. Champlin, 70, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Patricia E. Cybulski, 63, Boron, California, DWUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vance R. Poprycz, 23, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4