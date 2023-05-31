Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.