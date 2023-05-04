SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 11:24 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Mydland Road, 11:53 a.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block West 14th Street, 1:37 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 4:26 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Main Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:07 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 900 block Pioneer Road, 11:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Assist SFR; structure fire, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 6:27 a.m.
• EMS assist, Forestry Street, 4:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Structure fire, Commercial Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 6:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Public contact, East Woodland Park, 8:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Canfield Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Brundage Lane, 9:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Meadow Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, East College Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 10:34 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Ninth Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 1:24 p.m.
• Damaged property, Park, 2:12 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Livestock loose, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• Drug activity, Saberton Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 4:54 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Lost property, Stonegate Drive, 5:38 p.m.
• Loud music, Mydland Road, 5:47 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Heald Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Shoot air gun, East Heald Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Commercial Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 East, mile marker 3, 6:57 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Valley Road, 8:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:21 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Beatty Gulch Road, 6:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Gena K. Dvarishkis, 55, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arlan J. Lassen, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mikayla A. Swayze, 29, Hot Springs, Arkansas, possession of marijuana, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3