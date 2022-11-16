SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated smoke detector, 300 block West Whitney Street, 7:55 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 9:39 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 4:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 a.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 9:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 10:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 10:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11:38 a.m.
• Death investigation, East Burrows Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:50 p.m.
• Animal found, Meadowlark Lane, 1:14 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Burkitt Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 7:07 p.m.
• Battery, Delphi Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 8:11 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 10:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
• Records only, Long Drive, 2:35 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 exit 9 westbound, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, West Brundage Lane, 10:56 a.m.
• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 11:09 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:02 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Jack Drive, 3:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Jackston Street, Big Horn, 6:09 p.m.
• Damaged property, Hersey Road, Parkman, 6:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Holli L. Ingalls, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jake A. Kolden, 29, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Kendra M. Lenz, 36, Ranchester, DWUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeffery Walrath, 40, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2