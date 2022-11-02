SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 ODell Court, 4:42 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 4:21 p.m.
• Possible structure fire, 500 block West Works Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Hillcrest Drive, 7:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Parking complaint, West Fourth Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 7:04 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, Edwards Drive, 8:39 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Willow Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Burrows Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Fraud, Frank Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Structure fire, West Works Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Careless driver, Avoca Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 5:06 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Burton Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beckton Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 8:48 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Phone harassment, Beaver Creek Road, 9:27 a.m.
• Harassment, Story Brook Lane, Banner, 11:57 a.m.
• Identity theft, West 17th Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Theft cold, Stevens Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Medical, Saddlecrest, 6:31 p.m.
• Domestic, Town Draw, Clearmont, 9:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Bradley W. Coleman, 45, address not listed, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lyndi S. Crippen, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel A. Dalin, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; DUS, municipal court; arrested by SPD
• Benjamin R. neece, 44, address not listed, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Grant T. Vondal, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3