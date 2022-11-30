SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Chimney fire, 50 block Pleasant Valley Lane, 4:42 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block Washington Street, 6:39 a.m.
• Structure fire, 50 block Pleasant Valley Lane, 7:21 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Trashcan fire, 100 block North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• EMS assist, Maverick Drive, 6:44 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, Home Ranch Circle, 7:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 6:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 9:59 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 11:45 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 2:59 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Paint Rock Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 4:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 5:44 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 6:23 p.m.
• Suicide, North Heights Drive, 6:57 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Canfield Street, 7 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Olympus Drive, 8:03 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Structure fire, Pleasant Valley Lane, 4:34 a.m.
• Warrant service, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 7:16 a.m.
• Hit and run, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 8:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Spring Creek Lane, 9:27 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:49 a.m.
• Hit and run, Dee Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 14 East, Banner, 11:32 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Omarr Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Fraud, Smith Creek Road, 1:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 2:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 5:53 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Big Goose Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Sheridan area, 11:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kyle Anderson, 43, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kerry W. Heath, 60, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Skye A. Rice, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeffery Ullman, 36, interfering with an officer, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3