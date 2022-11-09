SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 5:13 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Blue Sky Court, 6:14 a.m.
• DUS, Lewis Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 9:36 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:24 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Follow up, West 12th Street, 10:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Absaraka Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, Creekside Lane, 3:18 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, Brinton Road, 1:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Swaim Road, mile marker 1, 4:29 p.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 5:15 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Railway Street, Arvada, 5:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kevin Anair, 55, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal less than three grams, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy U. Herrera, 42, Laramie, breach of peace, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal less than three grams, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brandon J. Waters, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4