SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:58 a.m.
• Gas leak, 100 block South Main Street, 12:45 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Sumner Street, 8:18 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 9:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 10:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 1:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Shauna Denecke, 19, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kailee Laster, 35, Rock Springs, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicholas A. Mancini, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kelsey E. Martin, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean M. Obrien, 45, Sheridan, DUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John F. Zdziarski, 55, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 4