SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Structure fire, 300 block Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:15 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1200 block North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 2100 block Pima Drive, 10:41 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Dog at large, Victoria Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Burrows Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Jackson Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:20 p.m.
• Cat violation, Emerson Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Animal found, West Mountain View, 1:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Civil standby, South Water Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:36 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Oxbow, 4:54 p.m.
• Battery, Delphi Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Threat, Avoca Place, 7:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Structure fire, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 106, Banner, 2:51 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 8:09 a.m.
• Interference, I-90, Ranchester, 8:22 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Box Cross Road, 10:22 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Hollow Creek Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:30 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Beaver Creek Road, 12:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1.3, 1:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road and Monarch Road, Ranchester, 7:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 43, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3