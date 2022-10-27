SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rubbish fire, 200 block West Eighth Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1200 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 700 block Broadway Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 900 block North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Fraud, Whitney Way, 12:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 2:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Court, 8:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Accident (delayed report) Long Drive, 8:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Court, 8:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 9:30 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 10:29 a.m.
• Animal injured, Mydland Road, 11:01 a.m.
• Burn within city limits, West Eighth Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, Papago Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:45 p.m.
• Report only, East Brundage Lane, 3:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Lost property, South Gould Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Vicious dog, South Linden Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 4:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 5:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), Sheridan Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 5:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Brooks Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Runaway, Emerson Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Public intoxication, 16th Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Administrative investigation, West 12th Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 8:23 a.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Animal found, Sherri View Drive, 12:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Edward E. Arzy, 60, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, arrested by SPD
• Daniel I. Duff, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Coy D. Payne, 53, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 0