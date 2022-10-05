SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, Avon Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 7:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, coffeen Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Barking dog, Davis Tee, 8:09 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 10:12 a.m.
• ALICE drill, Hill Pond Drive, 10:21 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, Industrial Drive, 12:18 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Kroe Lane, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal incident, Victoria Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Avoca Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Mydland Road, 6:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 7:08 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Wrench Drive, 7:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:30 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Delphi Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
• Curfew violation, Big Horn Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
• Loud music, Delphi Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Death investigation, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 1:12 p.m.
• Theft cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:29 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 3:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, Airport Road, 4:19 p.m.
• Animal problem, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Property destruction, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 5:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Shane W. Merkey, 29, Sheridan, driving without an interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Randall G. Redwolf, 51, Wyola, Montana, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3