SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Downed gas line, 600 block North Main Street, 5:54 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 9:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 50 block South Vale Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 5:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Odor investigation, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 2:49 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 9:25 a.m.
• K-9 request, Long Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Cat violation, Kingfisher Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Disturbance of peace, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Brooks Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Pioneer Road, 12:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 1:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Parker Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, First Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 4:20 p.m.
• Animal injured, Pheasant Place, 6:02 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Shots, Frackleton Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Civil standby, Beckton Street, Dayton, 8:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street and Val Vista Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:33 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Civil, Canyon View Drive, 6:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Adam J. Lawson, 39, Sheridan, breach of peace, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2