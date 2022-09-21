SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugar View Drive, 12:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Open door, Skeels Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Alarm;burglar, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 12:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Burkitt Street, 1:26 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 4:25 a.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 6:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Thomas Drive, 10:19 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Long Drive, 10:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Alger Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Village Lane, 11:15 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Fraud, East College Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Willow Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Animal found, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Drug activity, Dome Loop. 1:55 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Wrench Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Avoca Place, 3:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Wyoming Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fort Road, 5:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 5:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 6:48 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:19 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• stalking, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 12:03 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 West, mile marker 87, Dayton, 6:48 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14-16, Arvada
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 2, Parkman
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Alarm, burglar, Home Ranch Circle, 10:01 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Loucks Street, Banner, 10:42 a.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Willow Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog bite, Main Street, Dayton, 9:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Robert J. Aragon, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeannette L. Cross, 35, address not listed, custody on warrant or incident, district court; misdemeanor theft less than $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicholas A. Mancini, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael J. Neel, 37, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, vehicle registration required, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Harlan Taylor, 32, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jasmine R. Wilson, 28, Lyman, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 5