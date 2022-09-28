SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Edwards Drive, 1:19 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Domestic, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Second West parkway, 7:26 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Odell Court, 8:50 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 9 a.m.
• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 9:01 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Burrows Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, West Loucks Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Fireworks, Spaulding Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 1:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 2:34 p.m.
• Littering, Skeels Street, 2:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Theft cold, Piccard Road, 7:19 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, George Crook Lane, 1:02 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Campbell Street, Ranchester, 2:45 p.m.
• Harassment, Highway 14-16, Arvada, 6:25 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Robin Lane, 7:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 35, 7:52 p.m.
• Hit and run, Upper Cat Road, 7:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Gerald E. Hamlin Jr., 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Mele T. Rigdon, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3