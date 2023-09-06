SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Grass fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 3:32 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 8:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Missing person, North Elk Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 9:27 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 10:06 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Harassment, South Carlin Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Whitney Way, 12:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sparrow Hawk Road, 12:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fort Road, 1:18 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Brooks Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Alger Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Accident, Industrial Drive, 4:33 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 6:36 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 10:50 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Trespass warning, West 16th Street and Dunnuck Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bird Farm Road and Dornoch Drive, 12:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Maverick Lane, 1:40 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Skylark Lane, Banner, 2:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14 and Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 4:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 4:15 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 5:29 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Soldier Creek Road and Wolf Creek Road, 6:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Gregory S. Schell, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4