SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block DeSmet Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800 block East Timberline Drive, 8:50 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 700 block Fleming Boulevard, 9:07 a.m.
• Cooking incident, 1300 block Avoca Place, 10:32 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Delphi Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block East Fifth Street, 2:52 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, West Burkitt Street, 6:39 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 7:11 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 8 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 8:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Found property, Lincoln Drive, 10:26 a.m.
• Structure fire, Avoca Place, 10:31 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 11:33 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 12:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 2:47 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Mydland Road, 2:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:26 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 4:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 6:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Gladstone Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Family dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, 11th Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 9:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Country Estates Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 23, 1:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Idaho Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 335, Big Horn, 6:11 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 335 and Box Cross Road, 9:14 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Creek Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Little Horn Canyon Road, Dayton, 10:10 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Fort Road USFS property, 10:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90, milepost 34, 2:02 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.5, Story, 5:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Rail Road, Banner, 7:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, exit 9, Ranchester
Sunday
• Death investigation, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 10:52 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Pass Creek Road, Kerns Elk Refuge, Parkman
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 7:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, mile marker 45, Dayton
Monday
• Smoke/odor investigation, Railway Street, Ranchester, 7:44 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:44 a.m.
• Alarm/burglar, Aviation Drive, 8:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 9:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Trespass progress, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 12:41 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 2:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Bell Drive, 6:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:33 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Second Avenue, Dayton
• Interference, Highway 14 West and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday
• Alarm; burglar, Troon Place, 12:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Brinton Road, Big Horn, 1:13 p.m.
• Lost property, Woodrock Station, 1:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Soldier Creek Road and Wolf Creek Road, 2:46 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Edward F. Gallagher, 21, Buffalo, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, open container by vehicle operator, DUI, possession of a controlled substance in pill form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Leland W. Pine, 44, Busby, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Braylee J. Standish, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Evan N. Ross, 27, Epworth, Iowa, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Bryan L. Bangerter, 22, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Dyllon F. Dargon, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Javier Xavier Bear Cloud, 30, address not listed, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Leland W. Pine, 44, Busby, Montana, deliver/possess drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Dante M. Cattaneo, 28, Santa Rosa, California, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Tuesday
• No arrests reported
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 6