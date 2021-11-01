SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 11:58 a.m.
Saturday
• Primary EMS, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
Sunday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 Big Horn Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 Mydland Road, 3:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 north Jefferson Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 8:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Woboda Lane, 4:14 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Driving under the influence, West Burrows Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, West Loucks Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 8:42 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Warrant service, Circle Drive, 2:20 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 4:56 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, Holloway Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frank Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Paintbrush Drive, 7:24 p.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Hill Pond Drive, 10:09 p.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Loucks Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, College Meadow Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 12:13 a.m.
• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:17 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Smith Street, 1:01 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West Loucks Street, 1:04 a.m.
• DUI, East Second Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Noise complaint, West Seventh Street, 2:37 a.m.
• Animal incident, Goose Road, 8:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Woodworth Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 9:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, Paintbrush Drive, 9:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Brundage Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Avon Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sagebrush Drive, 4:09 p.m.
• Drug activity, College Meadow Drive, 4:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Avoca Place, 8:18 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:01 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
• DUI, North Gould Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 11:03 p.m.
• DUS, Second Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• DUI, North Thurmond Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Death investigation, Mydland road, 10:37 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Aspen Trail, 1:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Jefferson Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Medical, Mydland Road, 3:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 4:43 p.m.
• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 6:25 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Family dispute, Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:40 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Thurmond Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Removal of subject, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 12:57 a.m.
• Warrant service, Timm Place, 2:49 p.m.
• Alarm/burglar, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 3:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Maverick Drive, 7:49 p.m.
• Shots, Omarr Avenue, 11:09 p.m.
Saturday
• Welfare check, Birch Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 8:30 p.m.
• Medical, Bird Farm Road, 9:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Open door, Brook Street, Ranchester, 1:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Ridgecresh Drive, Banner, 10:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street and East Nebraska Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Halfway Lane, Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
• Harassment, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 5:46 p.m.
• Theft cold, Cottonwood Drive, 6:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gosling Drive, 9:29 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Second Street, Big Horn, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Daniel L. Brown, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jobe Jennings, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan C. Keahey, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Carrie A. Steven, 47, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, take controlled substance or alcohol into jail, circuit court; arrested by SPD
• Leonard J. Walsky, 59, address not listed, interfere with officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Priscilla Bringas, 26, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tammy L Krueger, 53, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyan K. Sanderson, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Heinz Schumacher, 61, Sidney, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Angela M. Zugel, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Keandra P. Harding, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Carter D. Matheny, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard J. Wagner, 22, Sheridan, harassing communication, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64