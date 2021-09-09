SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 42 N. Main St., 9:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Sugar View Drive, 4:01 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 900 block Exeter Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Unauthorized burning, 400 block South Main Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 42 N. Main St., 11:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No incidents reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Open door, Long Drive, 1:47 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Riverside Street, 3:42 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Heights Avenue (no foul play suspected), 8:11 a.m.
• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 8:33 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 11:20 a.m.
• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Animal incident, Olympus Drive, 12:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Long Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Fleming Boulevard, 3:26 p.m.
• Fire alarms, Sugarland Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Emerson Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Stalking, West Whitney Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Exeter Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Violation, South Carlin Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Heights Road, 8:37 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 8:49 p.m.
• Domestic, Arlington Boulevard, 8:50 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:53 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:14 p.m.
• Fire alarm, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Missing person, Woodrock Road, Dayton, 12:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 5:12 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 7:53 a.m.
• Death investigation, Beaver Creek Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345 and Highway 14 West, Ranchester, 4:37 p.m.
• Transport, Gillette, 5:10 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 9:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 9:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Andre Hatchett, 51, address not listed, expired registration, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wayne L. Holmes, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel J. Oppegard, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident x2, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2