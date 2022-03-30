Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Smith Street, 10:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:51 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Vandalism cold, Loucks Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Prowler, Val Vista Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Automobile burglary, Loucks Street, 3:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:55 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Colorado Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 11:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Battery cold, College Meadow Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Found property, West Eighth Street, 4:12 p.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, Kilbourne Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, Long Drive, 6:17 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 7:40 p.m.

• Threat, East Brundage Street, 9:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 5:26 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 6:46 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Justin V. Andrews, 38, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jerry J. Haskell, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, driving under suspension, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Cameron A. Hold, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 39

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 5

