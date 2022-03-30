SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Smith Street, 10:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Vandalism cold, Loucks Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Medical, Lewis Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Prowler, Val Vista Street, 12:39 a.m.
• Automobile burglary, Loucks Street, 3:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Colorado Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 11:53 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Battery cold, College Meadow Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Found property, West Eighth Street, 4:12 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Kilbourne Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, Long Drive, 6:17 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 7:40 p.m.
• Threat, East Brundage Street, 9:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 5:26 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Justin V. Andrews, 38, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry J. Haskell, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, driving under suspension, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Cameron A. Hold, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 5