SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1900 block Summit Drive, 1:25 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block West 11th Street, 7:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Animal dead, Bender Lane, 12:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Simple assault, Sheridan area, 3:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, 15th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Animal incident, East College Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Canfield Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Bar check, Sheridan area, 9:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Avenue East, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Smith Street, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Highway 341, mile marker 3.5, Arvada, 9:03 a.m.
• Littering, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 9:30 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 12, 9:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Crystal Creek Drive, 9:51 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 3:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 14A, Dayton, 4:09 p.m.
• Records only, Omarr Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cody J. Law, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lauren D. Peterson, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Michael G. Tabor, 37, Sheridan, theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4
Number of releases for Thursday: 4