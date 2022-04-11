SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 6:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Custer Street, 9:01 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 10:59 p.m.
Sunday
• 1800 bl big horn ave, ems assist, 0649
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Grass fire, Wyarno Road, mile marker 3, 10:35 a.m.
• Fire, Maverick Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Fire, Maverick, Drive, 2:51 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Whitney Way, 12:30 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Animal injured, East Fifth Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Jefferson Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Trespass cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Warrant service, First Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Brooks Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 4:53 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wesco Court, 5:10 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Sugar View Drive, 5:46 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Sixth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Road hazard, Highland Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Main Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• DUI, Burkitt Street, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:10 a.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 4:11 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 8:02 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Frackleton Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Found property, West 11th Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Whitney Way, 9:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9;59 a.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Cat trap, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Road hazard, East Fifth Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 2:02 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Montana Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 3:55 p.m.
• Cat violation, NB Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Medical, Victoria Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:11 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:22 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:56 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 3:35 a.m.
• Fraud, East Burkitt Street, 5:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 a.m.
• Runaway, West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Drug activity, South Main Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 13th Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Linden Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Cessna Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Broadway Street, 3:45 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 3:54 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Gould Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Burglary cold, East Sixth Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 6 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Court, 9:29 p.m.
• DUI, Whitney Way, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Rape cold, Lewis Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Alger Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Second Street, Big Horn, 3:59 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West Fork Drive, 6:24 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 10:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Desiree Drive, Banner, 7:43 a.m.
• Lost property, Club House Drive, 8:44 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:48 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Execution, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 6:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Center Road, 4:16 a.m.
• Assist WHP, West 13th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 12:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 345, Parkman, 2:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Barbara S. Barnett, 64, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rebecca A. Brandjord, 28, Sheridan DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Willie O. Cooper, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Natasha R. Madigan, 22, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hayden M. McGregor, 30, Bozeman, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Arianna L. Roth, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Jahmir D. Wilkins, 24, Sheridan, DUI, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Arian J. Lassen, 33, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryce A. Rosalez, 24, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Arianna L. Roth, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Turner M. Schroth, 26, Big Horn, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 9
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 46