SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:34 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 8:13 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 6:24 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 1200 block West 5th Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1200 block West Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 11:39 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block 10th Avenue, Billings, Montana, 2:01 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Trauma, East Brundage Lane and Sugarland Drive, 7:40 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90 westbound, 8:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Trauma, 200 block North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block De Smet Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block East Brundage Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 100 block Landon Lane, 12:21 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 6:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1200 block West Fifth Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Cat Creek Road, 12:15 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 5:41 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Joe Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Lost property, De Smet Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal dead, Sheridan area, 12:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 12th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 1:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 2:28 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 2:42 p.m.
• Fraud, Sherman Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• K-9 request, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Connor Street, 4:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Various use permit, North main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Fight, West Alger Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 7:21 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Loucks Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Ninth Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 9 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Thurmond Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Heights Road, 9:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cotton wood Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Badger Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Reckless driver, 11th Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 9 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 9:29 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 12:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Martin Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 4:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Works Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 5:44 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 10:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fort Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Fraud, Burton Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Shoshone Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Violation of restraining order, Holmes Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Wilson Lane, 10:39 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Halbert, Ranchester, 5:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1, 6:54 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Holmes Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 8:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 9:55 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 2, 11:32 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Skinner Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 15th Street and Willow Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Higby Road, 9:26 p.m.
• Civil, Club House Drive, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.8, 10:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 14 on-ramp, Ranchester, 10:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Hit and run, Johnson Street and Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:36 a.m.
• Medical, West 15th Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 22, 9:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Marie A. Aguilar, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• David E. Edwards, 72, Sheridan, simple assault, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holly M. Garver, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hugo I. Grajeda, 38, Sheridan, violate family protective order, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jerry Moore, 33, no address reported, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jacob R. Olson, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 47