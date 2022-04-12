SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:50 a.m.
• Structure fire, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Accident, 900 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Jackson Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Structure fire, Wyoming Avenue, 6:54 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Assist agency, College Meadows Drive, 12:56 a.m.
• Open door, Carlin Street, 3:58 a.m.
• Structure fire, Wyoming Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Crook Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Canby Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 11:08 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, noon.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Demple Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• Animal found, Burton Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Brooks Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Park View Court, 2:08 p.m.
• Removal of subject, College Meadows Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 5:19 p.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Big Horn Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 8:44 p.m.
• Medical, Jackson Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:11 a.m.
• Animal bite, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 10:13 a.m.
• Lost child, Third Avenue West and Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:23 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 2:38 p.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 4:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Popular, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 5