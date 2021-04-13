SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:25 a.m.
• Accident, 1100 block Mydland Road, 10:05 a.m.
• Stove fire, 100 block Edwards Court, 7:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Stove fire, 100 block Edwards Court, 7:16 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Huntington Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• Trauma, Mydland Road and Highland Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Summit Drive, 3:29 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 5:38 p.m.
• Standby, 100 block Edward Court, 7:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Draw Road, 9:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:53 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 1:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Harassment, West 11th Street, 2 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Huntington Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 3:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Civil standby, West First Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
• Animal injured, Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Loucks Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Structure fire, Edwards Court, 7:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:24 p.m.
• Accident, South Linden Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Domestic, Park Street, 10:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Stalking, Sheridan area, 12:02 p.m.
• Medical, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Robin A. Alcorn, 24, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Danny T. August, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cory L. Gagner, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tina M. Martinez, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian J. Moore-Wiitala, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 6
Number of releases for Monday: 4