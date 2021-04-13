Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:25 a.m. 

• Accident, 1100 block Mydland Road, 10:05 a.m. 

• Stove fire, 100 block Edwards Court, 7:14 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Stove fire, 100 block Edwards Court, 7:16 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Trauma, 300 block Huntington Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road and Highland Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block Summit Drive, 3:29 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 5:38 p.m.

• Standby, 100 block Edward Court, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Draw Road, 9:39 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:53 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 1:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Drive, 1:48 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Harassment, West 11th Street, 2 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Huntington Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 3:55 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Civil standby, West First Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

• Animal injured, Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Loucks Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Structure fire, Edwards Court, 7:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:24 p.m.

• Accident, South Linden Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 10:32 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Stalking, Sheridan area, 12:02 p.m.

• Medical, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Robin A. Alcorn, 24, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Danny T. August, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory L. Gagner, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Delissa A. Klasinski, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tina M. Martinez, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian J. Moore-Wiitala, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 6

Number of releases for Monday: 4

