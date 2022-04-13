SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Smoke detector install, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 2 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 5:38 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:26 a.m.
• Snow removal, East Sixth Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:03 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Bluebird Lane, noon.
• Fraud, West Works Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Fraud, Bluebird Lane, 12:42 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Avoca Place, 12:45 p.m.
• Snow removal, Meridian Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 2:44 p.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Place, 6:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:36 p.m.
• Drug activity, Parker Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ash Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 10 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Assist WHP, East Brundage Lane; Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 1, 12:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:18 p.m.
• Records only, Big Goose Road, 9:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Tyler D. Asay, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Alan L. Crackenberger, 56, Dayton, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3