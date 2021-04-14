SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block East Alger, 11:03 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 900 block Pinyon Place, 11:30 a.m.
• Smoke detector, 700 block Illinois Street, 7:23 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Structure fire, 100 block West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block East Alger Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 12:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:52 a.m.
• Cat violation, Warren Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Woodland Park, 10:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 11:08 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 1:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Way, 2 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Animal injured, Long Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 4:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 5:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:49 p.m.
• Fraud, South Tschirgi Street, 6:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Structure fire, West Fifth Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Animal found, East College Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 9:57 p.m.
• Domestic, North Custer Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 7:19 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Main Street, Dayton, 10:27 a.m.
• Animal problem, West Fork, Big Horn, 10:35 a.m.
• Mental subject, Gosling Drive, 11:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Lane, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 3:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 16th Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 16th Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Crystal Creek Drive, 9:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 10:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Adam L. Godwin, 34, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3