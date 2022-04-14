SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Parkside Court, 8:01 a.m.
• Smoke detector install, 900 block West Loucks Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Medical call primary, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:05 p.m.
• Vehicle collision, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 41, 6:43 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 5:32 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Alarm, Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Thurmond Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Cat violation, West Burkitt Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Registration violation, North Brooks Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 12:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fort Road, 12:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Public contact, North Jefferson Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Accident, Industrial Road, 3:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Death investigation, Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Willow Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, Dornoch Drive, 2:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 eastbound, 8:06 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Brinton Road, 10:46 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue and East Lane, 11:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Whitetail Lane and Beaver Creek Road, 2:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 5:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Beaver Drive and Moonlight Drive, 6:15 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, Willow Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Richard W. Chambers, 68, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4