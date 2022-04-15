Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:29 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:49 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Water problem, 50 block East Grinnell Plaza, 1:55 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:42 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block South Linden Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Curfew violation, Dow Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 12:56 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, West 11th Street, 3:33 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:23 a.m.

• Suicide, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• K-9 request, Dayton Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 4:32 p.m.

• Zoning violation, South Custer Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 8 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5 a.m.

• Welfare check, Cessna Road, 8:46 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 10, 9:01 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, noon.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Rodney K. Gifford, 71, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 37

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1 

Number of releases for Thursday: 4

Tags

Recommended for you