SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:29 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:49 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Water problem, 50 block East Grinnell Plaza, 1:55 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Linden Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, Dow Street, 12:42 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 12:56 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 11th Street, 3:33 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:23 a.m.
• Suicide, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• K-9 request, Dayton Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Illinois Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Idaho Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 4:32 p.m.
• Zoning violation, South Custer Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 8 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cessna Road, 8:46 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 10, 9:01 a.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, noon.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Rodney K. Gifford, 71, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 37
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 4