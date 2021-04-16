SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Brundage Lane, 7:26 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block South Carlin Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 block West Heald Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 500 block Brookie Path, 4:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block Highland Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Fire alarm, 2600 block Aviation Drive, 9:58 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Found property, West Works Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 11:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Lane, 1:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, West 10th Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Structure fire, Brookie path, 4:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Edwards Drive, 10:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound and Highway 345, Ranchester, 7:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ranchester, 3:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 3