SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Natural gas leak, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 7:04 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:10 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Primary medical call, 50 block River Bend Court, 8:15 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block West 11th Street, 4:33 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:45 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 800 block West Works Street, 11:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Accident, River Road, Dayton, 8:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fawn Trail, Banner, 9:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 12:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 13th Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 6:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 7:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, mile marker 2.5, Ranchester, 8:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 70, Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 1:12 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:15 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Poplar, Montana, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Anthony E. Cash, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jackie J. Green, 65, Banner, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Kellan Willett, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Holli L. Ingalls, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian S. Likes, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Karlee S. Rushin, 57, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 39