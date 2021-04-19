SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Skyview West Drive, 6:27 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 400 block South Carlin Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Meadowlark Lane, 3:02 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Cattail Court, 4:39 p.m.
• Structure fire, 900 block Delphi Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Structure fire, 900 block Delphi Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Death investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Drive, 10:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 11:45 a.m.
• Harassment, Sumner Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 12 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Minor in possession, East Woodland Park, 1:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Strahan Parkway, 2:24 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Hit and run, First Avenue East, 6:59 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bird Farm Road, 9:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Brooks Street, 10:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Val Vista Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Val Vista Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Domestic, Airport Road, 3:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 8:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
• Staking, Sheridan area, 1:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Medical, Saberton Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 3:58 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Shirley Cove, 4:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, East College Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Nebraska Street, 7:48 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Eighth Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Domestic, Taylor Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:25 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Damaged property, Birch Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, Heartland Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East 13th Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 3:23 p.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Heights Road, 5:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Park, 6:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
• Structure fire, Delphi Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Citizen assist, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:06 a.m.
• Open door/window, Schiller Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Found property, West 13th Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Threats, Highway 14 eastbound, 6:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bird Farm Road, 9:55 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Maverick Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Street; Ranchester Town Hall, Ranchester, 9:38 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane; DCI, 3:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Maverick Drive, 4:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Lane, 5:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 9:22 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 8:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Edward D. Connin, 30, no address reported, DUI, interference with officer, driving under suspension, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ashley N. Strand, 26, Sheridan, theft, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Grant T. Vondal, 53, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Glenn A. Lewis, 60, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew J. Thapa, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ernestine L. Trujillo, 49, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Nathaniel W. Gideon, 24, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darran L. Gilmore, 25, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: Report not available at press time.