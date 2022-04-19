SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Works Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 3:21 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:57 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Damaged property, Crook Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Fraud, East Sixth Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 12:36 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:38 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Jefferson Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Jackson Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Second Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Rape cold, Steffen Court, 3:38 p.m.
• 911 Hang-up unknown, Stadium Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Road hazard, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Open container, Mydland Road, 1:40 p.m.
• DUI, Fourth Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Fraud, East Sixth Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sibley Circle, 8:13 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Second Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Industrial Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Theft of services, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, East Second Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, Stadium Drive, 12:48 p.m.
• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 2:47 p.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 3:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Townhouse Place, 7:06 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 8:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Heald Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:43 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Domestic, West Eighth Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, Dow Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
Monday
• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 4:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Accident, Hillcrest Drive, 12:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Sixth Avenue East, 1:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Drug other, Sugarland Drive, 4:56 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Monte Vista Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident, Lincoln Drive, 6:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 8:26 p.m.
• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Records only, East 13th Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 2:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lower Piney Road, Banner, 3:23 p.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:16 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 8:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Tiffany L. Drew, 33, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, breach of peace, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryder T. Iddings, 26, Big Horn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 1