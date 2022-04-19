Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:21 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Works Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:57 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Damaged property, Crook Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Fraud, East Sixth Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 12:36 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, North Jefferson Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Jackson Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Second Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Rape cold, Steffen Court, 3:38 p.m.

• 911 Hang-up unknown, Stadium Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Road hazard, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Open container, Mydland Road, 1:40 p.m.

• DUI, Fourth Street, 2:01 a.m.

• Fraud, East Sixth Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sibley Circle, 8:13 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Second Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Industrial Road, 10:27 a.m.

• Theft of services, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, East Second Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Theft cold, Illinois Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Mental subject, Stadium Drive, 12:48 p.m.

• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, 1:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 2:47 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 3:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, West 11th Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Townhouse Place, 7:06 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 8:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Heald Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:43 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Domestic, West Eighth Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, Dow Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

Monday

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 4:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Accident, Hillcrest Drive, 12:44 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Sixth Avenue East, 1:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Drug other, Sugarland Drive, 4:56 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Monte Vista Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Accident, Lincoln Drive, 6:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 8:26 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Records only, East 13th Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 2:57 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Lower Piney Road, Banner, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:16 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 8:42 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Tiffany L. Drew, 33, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, breach of peace, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryder T. Iddings, 26, Big Horn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 40

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 1

