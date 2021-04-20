SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Accident, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:38 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2400 block Juniper Lane, 10:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, Interstate 90 eastbound, 2:16 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:20 a.m.
• Trauma, I-90 eastbound, 7:16 a.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Brundage Lane, 7:16 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:02 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Cancelled, 1100 block Avoca Court, 1:31 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block West Loucks Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:27 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Medical, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Trauma, 2200 block Juniper Lane, 8:04 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Sumner Street, 9:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 6:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage lane, 9:19 a.m.
• Civil standby, Champion Drive, 9:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sixth Avenue East, 11:01 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highland Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Whitney Way, 2:05 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Thurmond Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sherman Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Shirley Cove, 6:05 p.m.
• Theft cold, Taylor Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Court/violation, Dunnuck Street, Court/violation, 6:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Carlin Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound and Highway 343, Dayton, 7:03 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 6, Parkman, 7:14 a.m.
• Accident, Cat Creek Road, mile marker 2.9, 7:47 a.m.
• Accident, Knode Road, mile marker .16, 7:58 a.m.
• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 9:15 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 9:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 1:45 p.m.
• Threats cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, Dana Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:02 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Higby Road, 8:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Edward T. Trujillo, 64, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 6