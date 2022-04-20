Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:10 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Lewis Street, 7:51 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls to report.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 12:39 a.m.

• Death investigation, Avoca Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Accident delayed, East Loucks Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Damaged property, Spaulding Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon, East Brundage Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 12:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 2:17 pm.

• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Marion Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Lincoln Drive, 3:20 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Sixth Avenue East, 4:36 p.m.

• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Pheasant Place, 5:47 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Nebraska Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Huntington Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:59 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, East Brundage Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Identity theft, Big Goose Road, 2:07 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 3:46 p.m.

• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 4:19 p.m.

• Court papers delivered, East Ridge Road, 7:16 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 8:55 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Andrew S. Alden, 20, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Allan Bonar, 43, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob P. Wilson, 28, Sheridan, felony DUI, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 37

Female inmate count: 5

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 5

