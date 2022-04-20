SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:10 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:21 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Lewis Street, 7:51 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls to report.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 12:39 a.m.
• Death investigation, Avoca Avenue, 5:21 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Accident delayed, East Loucks Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Damaged property, Spaulding Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Assault with a deadly weapon, East Brundage Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 12:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Accident, Colorado Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 2:17 pm.
• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Marion Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Lincoln Drive, 3:20 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sixth Avenue East, 4:36 p.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Pheasant Place, 5:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Nebraska Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Huntington Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, East Brundage Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Identity theft, Big Goose Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 3:46 p.m.
• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 4:19 p.m.
• Court papers delivered, East Ridge Road, 7:16 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 8:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Andrew S. Alden, 20, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Allan Bonar, 43, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob P. Wilson, 28, Sheridan, felony DUI, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 37
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 5