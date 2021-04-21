SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Elevator rescue, 40 East Works Street, 6:35 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:11 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Bender Lane, 10:10 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Various use permit, Lewis Street, 6:05 a.m.
• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:09 a.m.
• Accident, A Street, 6:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:54 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, East First Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Family dispute, Delphi Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• Harassment, East Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Parking complaint, Upper Road, mile marker 3.5, 7:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 7:57 a.m.
• Medical, Interstate 90, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 8:18 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 25 off-ramp, 11:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Trish Drive, 1:57 p.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 343, mile marker 1, Dayton, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Casey J. Olson, 24, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 0