File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Frank Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Gas leak, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:32 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Thomas Drive, 3 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:17 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, Dayton, 1:35 a.m.

• Assist agency, Park Street and South Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 a.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Amsden Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 12:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Emerson Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:46 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jamie A. Gomez, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Lacey, 26, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by WDCI

• Kimberly D. Mule, 51, Fort Collins, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO

• Justin D. Schaff, 24, Billings, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD

• Bradley W. Wiegal, 45, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 40

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5

Number of releases for Wednesday: 4

