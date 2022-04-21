SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Frank Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Gas leak, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:32 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Thomas Drive, 3 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, Dayton, 1:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, Park Street and South Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Amsden Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 12:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Emerson Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jamie A. Gomez, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph Lacey, 26, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by WDCI
• Kimberly D. Mule, 51, Fort Collins, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Justin D. Schaff, 24, Billings, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Bradley W. Wiegal, 45, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4