File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Alger Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Primary medical call, 100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:22 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Sheridan Fire-Rescue EMS assist, 100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Animal welfare, Gosling Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 11:43 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Taylor Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 2, Story, 8:50 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jeanette L. Godwin, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dunshay Merriweather, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct loud noise, disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Steven C. Skinner, 55, Ranchester, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah A. Snyder, 41, Sheridan, breach of peace, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Polly J. Wheat, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5

Number of releases for Thursday: 1

