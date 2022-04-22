SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Alger Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Primary medical call, 100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Sheridan Fire-Rescue EMS assist, 100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Animal welfare, Gosling Drive, 11:38 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 11:43 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Taylor Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 2, Story, 8:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jeanette L. Godwin, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dunshay Merriweather, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct loud noise, disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Steven C. Skinner, 55, Ranchester, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sarah A. Snyder, 41, Sheridan, breach of peace, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Polly J. Wheat, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 1