SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Accident, 300 block West Brundage Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 9:34 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Public assistance, 1100 block East College Street, 4:52 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block South Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Gas line leak, 1700 block Kroe Lane, 12:16 p.m.
• Smoke detector activation, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 5:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 3200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block West 12th Street, 5:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Lost property, Yellowtail Drive, 5:51 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 7:35 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, West Brundage Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Follow up, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Fraud, Park View Court, 10:08 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 11:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Alarm, De Smet Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Wyoming Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Burkitt Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 5:32 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Seventh Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 7:45 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, East Third Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 12th Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Shots, Val Vista Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 10:12 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 12:01 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.
• DUI, Thurmond Street, 1:38 a.m.
• DUI, West Brundage Street, 2:06 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Linden Avenue, 6:13 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:14 a.m.
• Threats cold, West Whitney Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Dog bite, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Fourth Avenue East, 1:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Seventh Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 4:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 westbound, 9:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 11:24 p.m.
Sunday
• VIN inspection, South Carlin Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Open door, North Gould Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 11:45 a.m.
• Animal dead, Sheridan Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Burkitt Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Brooks Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Beaver Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 6:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Missing person, Soldier Creek Road, 2:37 p.m.
• Records only, West Brundage Lane, 3:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Welfare check, Lower Hideaway Lane, 5:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 9:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Second Street, Big Horn, 5:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Lane, 8:42 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 10:27 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Granite Pass, Lovell, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:43 a.m.
• Harassment, Brinton Road, 9:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Theft cold, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 3:27 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Crooked Street, Banner, 7:48 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Main Street, Big Horn, 9:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Erica F. Couch, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John D. Diaz, 71, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dustin S. Swinford, 41, Laramie, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leo C. VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael L. Walker, 23, address not reported, courtesy hold (other jurisdiction), district court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Chase T. Burge, 21, Roswell, New Mexico, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Colten R. Heil, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Russel J. Nielsen, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Carol A. Petty, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jesse R. Hoven, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jessie Valencia, 41, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50