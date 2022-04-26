SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 6:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 9:49 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 5:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 7:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Harassment, South Thurmond Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Lewis Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Court violation, Big Horn Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Attempt to locate, West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Kroe Lane, 3:50 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Main Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Alarm, Double Eagle Drive, 4:46 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Drive, 7:40 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Highland Drive, 9:12 p.m.
• Fraud, Lookout Point Drive, 9:29 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 1:15 a.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 11:35 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335, 11:45 a.m.
• Agency assist, Long Drive, 1:02 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Passaic Road, Clearmont, 2:01 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Goose Road, 6:46 p.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Highway 345, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.
• Lost property, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Brailey Benton, 29, Dayton, DUI, seat belt restraint and texting while driving, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Johnathan Knox, 27, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana and no auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8