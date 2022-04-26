Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 6:43 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 9:49 a.m. 

• RMA assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 5:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 7:23 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Harassment, South Thurmond Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Threats (cold), Lewis Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Court violation, Big Horn Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Attempt to locate, West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 3 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Theft (cold), Kroe Lane, 3:50 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, North Main Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Alarm, Double Eagle Drive, 4:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Theft (cold), West Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Drive, 7:40 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Highland Drive, 9:12 p.m.

• Fraud, Lookout Point Drive, 9:29 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 11:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 1:15 a.m.

• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 11:35 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 335, 11:45 a.m.

• Agency assist, Long Drive, 1:02 p.m.

• Trespass (cold), Passaic Road, Clearmont, 2:01 p.m.

• Harassment, Big Goose Road, 6:46 p.m.

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Highway 345, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.

• Lost property, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 10:19 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Brailey Benton, 29, Dayton, DUI, seat belt restraint and texting while driving, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Johnathan Knox, 27, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana and no auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

