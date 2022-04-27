SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Fifth Street, 12:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Warren Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, Cotton Tail Road, 9:24 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Animal found, Smith Street, 4:57 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:12 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 9:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 11:50 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• ALICE drill, Mydland Road, 12:54 p.m.
• Animal injured, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 1:33 p.m.
• Animal incident, Creekside Lane, 1:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 4:28 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 6 p.m.
• Family dispute, Holmes Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West 12th Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, West 13th Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fourth Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Domestic, South Linden Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Lost property, Dayton area, 8:58 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:42 a.m.
• Threat, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 11:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Daniel T. Sawaya, 32, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3