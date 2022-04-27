Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Fifth Street, 12:14 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Warren Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, Cotton Tail Road, 9:24 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal found, Smith Street, 4:57 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:12 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 9:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 11:50 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.

• ALICE drill, Mydland Road, 12:54 p.m.

• Animal injured, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 1:33 p.m.

• Animal incident, Creekside Lane, 1:59 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 4:28 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 6 p.m.

• Family dispute, Holmes Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West 12th Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, West 13th Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fourth Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:10 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Domestic, South Linden Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 11:40 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Lost property, Dayton area, 8:58 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:42 a.m.

• Threat, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 3:43 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 11:48 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Daniel T. Sawaya, 32, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 40

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

