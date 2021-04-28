Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block NB Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1400 block Cattail Court, 1:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, Grinnell Plaza and Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 4:34 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 1200 block East Second Street, Casper, 7:55 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block NB Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:29 p.m.

• Medical, Grinnell Plaza and Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Second Avenue East, 11:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Harassment, Saberton Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:31 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Accident on private property, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:20 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Works Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Missing person, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Perkins Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Harassment, Mydland Road, 4:09 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Harassment, Park Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Illegal parking, De Smet Avenue, 6:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Mental subject, Brookie Path, 9 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage lane, 9:16 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 1:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 4:32 p.m.

• Hit and run, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:24 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 6:54 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 8:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Edward D. Connin, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kevin J. Mayer, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

