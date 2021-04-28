SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block NB Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1400 block Cattail Court, 1:51 p.m.
• RMA assist, Grinnell Plaza and Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 4:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1200 block East Second Street, Casper, 7:55 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block NB Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:29 p.m.
• Medical, Grinnell Plaza and Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 4:32 p.m.
• Medical, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Second Avenue East, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Harassment, Saberton Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Accident on private property, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:20 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Works Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Missing person, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Perkins Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 4:09 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 6:47 p.m.
• Harassment, Park Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Illegal parking, De Smet Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Mental subject, Brookie Path, 9 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage lane, 9:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 1:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 4:32 p.m.
• Hit and run, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:24 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 6:54 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Edward D. Connin, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin J. Mayer, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3