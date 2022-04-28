Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:40 a.m.

• Severed gas line, 2000 block Sky View West, 1:39 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Stone Gate Drive, 5:20 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:01 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 6:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 10:05 a.m.

• Animal incident, Park Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wrench Drive, 11:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 12:08 p.m.

• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 12:22 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Threat, Taylor Avenue, 12:54 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 1:09 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 1:35 p.m.

• Cat trap, Birch Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, Long Drive, 3:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:20 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 4:37 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Accident delayed, East Eighth Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Florence Avenue, 7:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Animal injured, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Medical, College Meadow Drive, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Loucks Street, 9 p.m.

• Domestic choking, Avoca Place, 9:11 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:32 p.m.

• Interference, West Fifth Street, 9:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 12:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 9:29 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Maverick Drive, 10:11 a.m.

• Medical, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 10:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:08 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 1:45 p.m.

• Hit and run, Indian Paintbrush Road and Swaim Road, 3:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Canvasback Road, 8:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 9:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Domestic, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:46 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Treva Adams, 34, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Darren Tipton, 28, Silver Springs, Florida, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wynonna M. Watson, 27, Evansville, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 42

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0

