SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:40 a.m.
• Severed gas line, 2000 block Sky View West, 1:39 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1300 block Stone Gate Drive, 5:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 10:05 a.m.
• Animal incident, Park Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Theft cold, Wrench Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 12:08 p.m.
• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 12:22 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Threat, Taylor Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 1:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 1:35 p.m.
• Cat trap, Birch Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Long Drive, 3:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:20 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 4:37 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Accident delayed, East Eighth Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Florence Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Medical, College Meadow Drive, 8:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Loucks Street, 9 p.m.
• Domestic choking, Avoca Place, 9:11 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:32 p.m.
• Interference, West Fifth Street, 9:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 12:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 9:29 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Maverick Drive, 10:11 a.m.
• Medical, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 10:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 1:45 p.m.
• Hit and run, Indian Paintbrush Road and Swaim Road, 3:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 7:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canvasback Road, 8:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 9:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Domestic, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 10:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Treva Adams, 34, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darren Tipton, 28, Silver Springs, Florida, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wynonna M. Watson, 27, Evansville, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0