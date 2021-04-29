SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 6:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, Frackleton Street, 7:18 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 8:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 9:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:29 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Lewis Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sugar View Drive, 1:53 p.m.
• Mental subject, Brookie Path, 2:40 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitney Way, 3:45 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Lane, 8:13 p.m.
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 9:59 p.m.
• Harassment, Brookie Path, 10:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Wagon Box Road, mile marker 1.2, Banner, 7:40 a.m.
• Medical, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 8:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 11:32 p.m.
• Fraud, Matanuck Street, Arvada, 2:24 p.m.
• Property destruction, West Brundage Lane, 2:29 p.m.
• Open door, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:57 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:23 p.m.
• Deliver message, Soldier Creek Road, 8:02 p.m.
• Shots, River Road, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 8:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 westbound and Bozeman Lane, Dayton, 9:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Robert J. Drinkard, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Stefan M. Gunter, 57, Banner, no valid drivers license, interference with an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3